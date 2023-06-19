BPART to provide rides from Bureau, Putnam counties to Ottawa for medical trips every Monday

Effective immediately, BPART will expand services to include rides from Bureau or Putnam counties to and from Ottawa every Monday.

“Due to recent changes with St. Margaret’s Health, we have seen an increase in requests to accommodate riders who need trips more frequently than once per month,” said Amber Biddix, director of transportation. “This is just one way we can help those riders during this transition.”

Additionally, BPART has added another drop off/pick up time at Illinois Valley Community College. Times are 7:45 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to accommodate a larger number of students.

Same day service may be available for riders but is not guaranteed.

“Typically, rides must be scheduled a minimum of 24 hours in advance and no later than noon the day before a trip,” stated Biddix. “We are happy to try to fit in a ride if a driver is available due to a last-minute cancellation, although we cannot make any promises.”

On Aug. 1, riders will see a fare increase for trips to/from Peoria and Ottawa. The cost will be $15 for a one-way trip. This is the first increase in many years and is necessitated by the rising fuel costs in that time. All other fares will remain unchanged.

BPART can coordinate transportation services to get riders to their destination by linking with neighboring providers in La Salle, Lee/Ogle, Whiteside, Henry and Marshall/Stark counties.

BPART is a Medicaid approved transportation provider, and recipients can contact their Medicaid provider or BPART to learn how to use the system for medical appointments.

BPART is the public transportation system for Bureau and Putnam counties. Services are available Monday through Saturday between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. For questions or to schedule a ride, call 877-874-8813.