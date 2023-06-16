St. Margaret’s hospital in Spring Valley will close at 11:59 p.m. June 16: Here’s what you need to know

At 11:59 p.m. Friday, June 16, St. Margaret’s Health-Spring Valley will be closed.

The closure will include all operations – hospital, clinics and other facilities – at both St. Margaret’s-Spring Valley and St. Margaret’s-Peru.

Additionally, the closure – combined with January’s closure of the Peru hospital – will leave western La Salle and eastern Bureau counties without an emergency room throughout the summer.

OSF HealthCare has filed the paperwork needed to fully and formally acquire St. Margaret’s Health-Peru, but consideration by Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board is not scheduled until Aug. 15.

Where are the closest emergency rooms?

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 A sign points to the emergency entrance at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa. This road leads to the emergency room. It is located on the far west side of the building. (Scott Anderson)

OSF St. Clare Medical Center, 530 Park Ave. E., Princeton, 16.6 miles west

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, 1100 E. Norris Drive, Ottawa, 24.5 miles east on U.S. 6

OSF St. Paul Medical Center, 1401 E. 12th St., Mendota, 24.5 miles north

OSF Center for Health, 111 Spring St., Streator, 32.3 miles southeast

If I need an ambulance, where will it take me?

If you live in the Illinois Valley and need an ambulance, your local EMS provider is likely to ask which hospital you’d like to be taken to.

Most EMS directors said they’ll at least listen to patient wishes and try to accommodate them. In emergency situations, however, ambulances will take patients to the closest emergency facility.

Residents still should dial 911 in an emergency situation.

How do I know if my doctor will remain in the Peru area?

As it works on setting up its network in the Peru area, OSF is using a phone line for Illinois Valley area residents to call for information on care options, or to set up a new patient appointment. The number is 844-673-2778.

If I utilized the Hygienic Institute, where do I go?

Dr. Kara Fess will see patients from the Hygienic Institute in La Salle in the lower level of 920 West St., across from the closed Peru hospital.

Where can expecting mothers go for maternity care?

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Ottawa, call 815-431-5438 for information; Morris Hospital, 150 W. High St., Morris, also offices in Ottawa, call 815-705-7301 for information; KSB Hospital, 403 E. First St., Dixon, call 815-288-MOMS for information; CGH Medical Center, 100 E. Le Fevre Road, Sterling, call 815-625-0400, ext. 5504, for information; Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital, 1 Kish Hospital Drive, DeKalb, call 815-766-7467 for information.