Earlville Police Chief Darin Crask died unexpectedly, mayor announces

Earlville Police Chief Darin Crask died unexpectedly, according to city officials.

The 44-year-old was previously the police chief in Lostant before taking the top spot in Earlville in 2018.

No further details have been released, but Earlville Mayor Mark Actis expressed his sadness and offered condolences to all of those in law enforcement who knew him.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness to make this announcement,” Actis said in a Facebook post.

Police and emergency responders throughout the area started to share Actis’ post Sunday with their condolences.

“The Earlville Fire Protection District would like to extend our deepest condolences to family and friends of Earlville Police Chief Darin Crask,” the fire department said on its Facebook page.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Chief Darin Crask of the Earlville Police Department,” wrote the Leland Police Department on its Facebook page. “Chief Crask was a dedicated lawman who worked tirelessly to ensure his community was safe and secure.”