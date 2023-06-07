IVCC, ROE offer grant opportunities for health care programs

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center in partnership with the Regional Office of Education offers financial assistance for students in approved healthcare programs.

“The Pipeline for the Advancement of the Health Care Workforce Program grant aims to create, support and expand opportunities in health career programs. The PATH grant is ideal for students currently enrolled in a healthcare program or those who are interested in making the switch to a profession in the healthcare industry to earn a degree or certificate to advance their careers,” said Interim Dean of Health Professions Heather Seghi, in a news release.

Student eligible for the PATH grant are supported through funding, access to resources and regular assistance in monitoring their success. Applications for the grant are open July 1-28 for IVCC’s fall semester beginning Aug. 16.

Grant eligible IVCC health care credit programs include: certified nurse’s aide, licensed practical nursing, nursing, emergency medical services, medical assisting and phlebotomy. Continuing education certifications include: medical billing and coding, pharmacy technician, certified medical administrative assistant, certified professional medical auditor, certified electrocardiogram technician, certified physical therapy aide and certified electronic health records specialist.

The ROE is accepting applications through July 28, for the American Rescue Plan Act providing tuition assistance for eligible students enrolled in health-related programs including: CNA; Emergency Medical Technician-Basic, Paramedic, LPN and RN associate degree nursing.

For additional information contact Kimber King at kimber_king@ivcc.edu or Lexis Leiteritz at lexis_leiteritz@ivcc.edu or 815.224.0427. To apply for the PATH Grant visit www.ivcc.edu/PATH and for the ARPA Scholarship visit www.ROE35.org.