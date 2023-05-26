Swimming pools set to open across La Salle, Bureau counties

High temperatures for the weekend are expected to be in the 80s and sunny skies are predicted as a number of swimming pools and splash pads are expected to be fully operational across La Salle and Bureau counties for the Memorial Day weekend.
Here is a list of swimming pools in the area and opening dates.
La Salle
The Veterans Memorial Pool, 855 McArthur Road, in La Salle is set to open Saturday, May 27.
Parent and Tot swim as well as adult swim will be from 11 a.m. to noon. The pool will be open for general admission from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 5 p.m. on weekends.
Marseilles
Opening day is Saturday, May 27. The pool at 555 Commercial St. in Marseilles is open noon to 6 p.m. Swimming will be free Saturday.
Mendota
The Mendota Swimming Pool, 1011 Meriden St., is scheduled to open Saturday, June 3, for the summer. Call 815-539-3411 for more information.
Oglesby
The Oglesby Pool, 55 Pool Dr., opens for the season Tuesday, May 30. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday. Admission is $2 per person. Call 815-481-8688 for swim lessons.
Ottawa
Riordan Pool, 500 E. Norris Dr., in Ottawa still is under construction. The pool is expected to open in mid-June, said Commissioner Marla Pearson. Resident can call City Hall at 815-433-0161 or go to https://cityofottawa.org/ to schedule parties for the summer season. The splash pad at Fox River Park is open and the splash pad at Thornton Park is expected to be turned on Memorial Day weekend.
Peru
The Peru Washington Park Splash Pad is scheduled to open 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27. It is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day of the week, weather permitting.
Princeton
Alexander Pool, 500 S. Alexander St., Princeton, is set to open Friday, June 2. Daily hours are noon to 6 p.m. There is a night swim 7 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday. Call the park district at 815-872-0840 for more information.
Spring Valley
Coveny-Veterans Memorial Pool, 320 S. Strong Ave., Spring Valley, will open at noon Saturday, May 27, for the summer season. Hours will be 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday for adult swim and noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for open swim. Open swim is scheduled noon to 5 p.m. on weekends.
Bring a donation per person for the food pantry and participate in family swim 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Streator
Paul’s Pad, the splash pad at Streator City Park, was opened the weekend of May 20 during the Food Truck Festival. It is open for the summer.
Toluca
The Toluca Park Swimming Pool will open Thursday, June 1. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. daily, unless otherwise noted on the swimming pool’s Facebook page. Children 3 and younger are free, ages 4 and older are $5. A single season pass is $100 and a family season pass is $225. Call the pool at 815-452-2114 after June 1 for more information.