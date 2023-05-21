U of I Extension releases summer camp schedule for 2023

The University of Illinois Extension invites youth to participate in upcoming 4-H programs.

The office will offer programs in Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam counties this summer, free of charge.

There are four, one-hour programs being offered this summer. The first, DIY Birdfeeder will teach youth how to build their own birdfeeder out of popsicle sticks, glue and string. Bird seed is included. Registration is encouraged, but not required unless otherwise noted. Contact Beth Dellatori at beth5@illinois or the facility hosting the program to register. DIY Birdfeeder will be presented on the following dates at the following locations:

10:30 a.m. Monday, June 5: Hegeler Park large shelter, in La Salle. Registration is required. Visit LaSalle-il.gov and click on Park and Rec. Camps are free for La Salle residents and $10 for non-residents.

2 p.m. Tuesday, June 6: Walnut Library, 101 Heaton St.

10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7: Hopkins Park in Granville.

1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7: Hennepin Pool, 326 Milan St., Hennepin.

3:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 7: Lacon Community Center, 315 Fifth St.

11 a.m. Thursday, June 8: Ladd Library, 125 N. Main St.

1 p.m. Friday, June 9: Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

2 p.m. Tuesday, June 20: Mason Public Library, 104 W. Main St., Buda.

3 p.m. Thursday, June 22: Magnolia Library, 114 N. Chicago St.

10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11: Selby Township Library, 101 Depot St., DePue.

The second is binary jewelry. During this session youth will learn about binary code used in computer programming. They will learn to write their name and use beads to make a necklace or bracelet in binary code. Registration is encouraged, but not required unless otherwise noted. Contact Beth Dellatori at beth5@illinois or the facility hosting the program to register. Binary jewelry is available on the following dates at the following locations:

10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21: Hopkins Park in Granville.

1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21: Hennepin Pool, 326 Milan St., Hennepin.

3:15 p.m. Wednesday, June 21: Lacon Community Center, 315 Fifth St.

11 a.m. Thursday, June 22: Ladd Library, 125 N. Main St.

2 p.m. Monday, June 26: Walnut Library, 101 Heaton St.

1 p.m. Wednesday, June 28: Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10: Hegeler Park large shelter in La Salle. Registration is required. Visit LaSalle-il.gov and click on Park and Rec. Camps are free for La Salle residents and $10 for non-residents.

2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1: Mason Public Library, 104 W. Main St., Buda.

4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11: Graves-Hume Library, 1401 W. Main St., Mendota.

The third program is seed bombs. During this session youth will learn about the importance of wildflowers and pollinators and then make their own seed bombs to grow beautiful, native wildflowers. Registration is encouraged, but not required unless otherwise noted. Contact Beth Dellatori at beth5@illinois or the facility hosting the program to register. Seed bombs is available on the following dates at the following locations:

1 p.m. Wednesday, July 5: Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6: Hopkins Park in Granville.

1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6: Hennepin Pool, 326 Milan St., Hennepin.

3:15 p.m. Thursday, July 6: Lacon Community Center, 315 Fifth St.

10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7: Hegeler Park large shelter in La Salle. Registration is required. Visit LaSalle-il.gov and click on Park and Rec. Camps are free for La Salle residents and $10 for non-residents.

2 p.m. Friday, July 7: Walnut Library, 101 Heaton St.

2 p.m. Monday, July 10: Mason Public Library, 104 W. Main St., Buda.

10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11: Selby Township Library, 101 Depot St., DePue.

11 a.m. Thursday, July 20: Ladd Library, 125 N. Main St.

2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2: Ohio Library, 112 N. Main St.

The last one-hour program is blow and bubble painting. During this time, youth will paint unique art projects with bubbles and straws. Registration is encouraged, but not required unless otherwise noted. Contact Beth Dellatori at beth5@illinois or the facility hosting the program to register. Blow and bubble painting is available on the following dates at the following locations:

10:30 a.m. Friday, June 16: Hegeler Park Large Shelter in La Salle. Registration is required. Visit LaSalle-il.gov and click on Park and Rec. Camps are free for La Salle residents and $10 for non-residents.

2 p.m. Wednesday, June 28: Ohio Library, 112 N. Main St.

11 a.m. Thursday, June 29: Ladd Library, 125 N. Main St.

1 p.m. Wednesday, July 12: Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

2 p.m. Friday, July 21: Mason Public Library, 104 W. Main St., Buda.

3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8: Magnolia Library, 114 N. Chicago St.

2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9: Walnut Library, 101 Heaton St.

10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10: Hopkins Park in Granville.

1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10: Hennepin Pool, 326 Milan St., Hennepin.

3:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10: Lacon Community Center, 315 Fifth St.

There also will be multi-day camps available. Registration is required for all these camps.

Illinois Valley YMCA Creative Arts Camp will take place June 12-15 at the Illinois Valley YMCA, 300 Walnut St., Peru. Youth will learn about the elements and principles of design and create an art project displaying each throughout the week. There will be three sessions to accommodate the age and ability of each youth. Ages 11-13 will meet from 1 to 2 p.m.; ages 8-10 will meet from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; and ages 5-7 will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. There is a $20 fee for IVYMCA members and a $30 fee for non-members. Registration required by June 9 online or at the IVYMCA front desk. Email amandaw@ivymca.org with program questions.

Illinois Valley YMCA STEM Camp will take place July 24-27 at the Illinois Valley YMCA. Youth will engage in activities exploring science, technology, engineering and math. All activities will be hands-on and engaging. There will be three sessions to accommodate the age and ability of each youth. Ages 11-13 will meet from 1 to 2 p.m.; ages 8-10 will meet from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.; and ages 5-7 will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. There is a $20 fee for IVYMCA members and a $30 fee for non-members. Registration required by July 21 online or at the IVYMCA front desk. Email amandaw@ivymca.org with program questions.

Health and Fitness Camp will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 31 to Aug. 3 at Hegeler Park in La Salle at the large shelter. Youth will learn about staying healthy through exercise, healthy eating and good choices. There will be special guest speakers to teach yoga, sports health and substance abuse prevention. This camp is intended for youth ages 8-12. Registration is required. Visit LaSalle-il.gov and click on Park and Rec. Camps are free for La Salle residents and $10 for non-residents.

If you have questions or need more information, call University of Illinois Extension-Bureau, La Salle, Marshall, Putnam Unit Office at 815-224-0889. If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, indicate when registering or contact the extension office. Extension offices are located in Princeton, Ottawa, Henry and in Oglesby on the Illinois Valley Community College campus.