Work on Peru IHOP roof led to Friday fire

A fire on the roof at IHOP in Peru brought firefighters from Peru, La Salle and Oglesby to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

Peru Fire Chief Jeff King said the fire was caused by roofers who used a torch, and the resulting fire reached some electrical wiring. King said the restaurant at 4383 Venture Drive will be closed for the rest of Friday; but assistant manager Randi Shannon said she hopes to reopen Saturday morning.

Responding firefighters ventilated a section of the east-facing wall, exposing a small amount of smoke where firefighters removed the siding.

IHOP workers evacuated safely before the fire departments were summoned.

The fire call is at least the third to a restaurant in La Salle County since April 15. On that evening, firefighters responded to a fire that damaged the New Brite Spot in Ottawa. Then on April 27, Cindy’s on 39 in Oglesby was considered a total loss from fire.