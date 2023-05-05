May 05, 2023
Shaw Local
Work on Peru IHOP roof led to Friday fire

Restaurant manager hopes to reopen Saturday morning

By Tom Collins
Peru firefighters responded Friday, May 5, 2023, to a report of smoke at the IHOP.

A fire on the roof at IHOP in Peru brought firefighters from Peru, La Salle and Oglesby to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Friday.

Peru Fire Chief Jeff King said the fire was caused by roofers who used a torch, and the resulting fire reached some electrical wiring. King said the restaurant at 4383 Venture Drive will be closed for the rest of Friday; but assistant manager Randi Shannon said she hopes to reopen Saturday morning.

Responding firefighters ventilated a section of the east-facing wall, exposing a small amount of smoke where firefighters removed the siding.

IHOP workers evacuated safely before the fire departments were summoned.

The fire call is at least the third to a restaurant in La Salle County since April 15. On that evening, firefighters responded to a fire that damaged the New Brite Spot in Ottawa. Then on April 27, Cindy’s on 39 in Oglesby was considered a total loss from fire.