Cause of Ottawa restaurant fire not yet released

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal is assisting with the ongoing investigation into the cause and origin of a late Saturday night fire at the New Brite Spot restaurant in Ottawa.

The first Ottawa Fire Department crews arrived on scene at 11:45 p.m. Saturday at the 801 E. Norris Dr. restaurant and found heavy smoke and flames coming from a second story structure attached to the roof, said Fire Chief Brian Bressner. The fire was controlled at 12:15 a.m. and firefighters handled salvage, overhaul and investigation activities, Bressner said.

No injuries were reported.

The restaurant was closed Sunday and it’s not known when it will reopen.

It is not known when the New Brite Spot restaurant, 801 E. Norris Dr., Ottawa, will reopen after a late Saturday fire. (Derek Barichello)

More details will be released at a later date after an investigation has been completed, Bressner said.

Ottawa Fire Department was assisted by Ottawa Police Department, Ottawa Central Dispatch, Naplate Fire Department, Wallace Fire Department, Marseilles Fire Department, Grand Ridge Fire Department, Marseilles Area Ambulance Service, Utica Fire Department, Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshall, Ottawa Water Department, Nicor and Ameren.