Oglesby restaurant a total loss from morning fire

An Oglesby restaurant is a total loss Thursday after an early morning fire.

Oglesby firefighters were called to Cindy’s on 39, 100 N. Lewis Ave., the former Delaney’s restaurant, two minutes after midnight and found a fire in an advanced stage, with flames coming through the roof of the building, said Oglesby Fire Chief Ron Popurella.

Firefighters from La Salle, Peru, Spring Valley, Utica and Tonica assisted in the response.

There were no injuries. The restaurant had been closed for a few hours prior to the fire.

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.