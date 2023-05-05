Dimmick superintendent named 2023 Superintendent of Distinction in Starved Rock Region

Dimmick Superintendent Ryan Linnig was named the 2023 Superintendent of Distinction by his colleagues in the Starved Rock Region of the Illinois Association of School Administrators.

Linnig was honored at an awards luncheon Wednesday in Springfield. State Superintendent Tony Sanders was the featured speaker, where 21 IASA regional Superintendents of Distinction were recognized.

“Dimmick CCSD 175 has a long tradition of offering exceptional learning opportunities and a reputation as an educational leader. As the superintendent, I am proud to serve the students, parents, faculty, staff and our great community,” said Linnig, who has been an educator for 25 years and superintendent of Dimmick for 15 years. “As I reflect on my 25 years in the district, I realize how fortunate we are to have stakeholders that are so committed to doing what is best for our students. My eighth grade teacher, Mr. John Kopina – who inspired my career in education – used to say, said ‘You don’t have to change the world, but be sure to do your part to leave your corner of the world better than you found it.’ I hope when I look back on my career that I can say with confidence that we did that.”

Pictured with Dimmick Superintendent Ryan Linnig are Illinois Association of School Administrators Executive Director Brent Clark (right) and State Superintendent Tony Sanders (left). (Photo provided by Jason Nevel)

Those nominating Linnig noted a number of successes during his tenure including:

Committed to improving and expanding learning experiences to ensure students are provided with opportunities to achieve their dreams.

Developed an exceptional STEM program that allows students to explore and experience engaged learning opportunities aligned to 16 career pathways.

In partnership with funding from private donors, established an event that allows students from area schools to design, construct and test their engineering skills through a bridge building competition.

In partnership with the Illinois Valley Chamber of Commerce, implemented a comprehensive career exploration program that includes completing a job shadowing experience as a graduation requirement for all 8th grade students.

Consolidated Dimmick and Cherry grade schools. The effort brought together two communities and expanded opportunities for a greater number of students.

Completed two building expansions and fully renovated the district’s rural facility to improve security, energy efficiency. Also, added a stage for a performing arts program and modernized all interior spaces to create a student-centered learning environment.

Expanded academic programs and improved facilities while maintaining fiscal responsibility as is reflected in the reduction of property taxes by 14 percent over the last several years.

The Starved Rock Region is comprised of Bureau, La Salle, Putnam, Stark and Marshall counties. Superintendents of Distinction were selected by peers in their region based on their commitment, dedication and leadership.

“Each of these superintendents are great examples of how dynamic leadership can improve the educational environment for students, strengthen communities and continuously push districts forward,” said IASA Executive Director Brent Clark. “Their commitment and dedication to helping students succeed is unwavering, and I applaud each of these honorees for everything they have done to elevate public education in Illinois.”

The ninth annual luncheon was sponsored by Aflac, America’s most recognized supplemental insurance provider.