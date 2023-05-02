Quickie Subs in La Salle to open under new ownership

A sub shop is set to reopen at 113 Wright St. in La Salle the first week of June after a transfer of ownership.
The shop closed in April, after it opened in January.
Mark Ross, who will take over Quickie Subs with his husband Nick (Langloss) Ross, said the two were most looking forward to working with the community including maintaining the sponsorship with the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp in Peru.
“We are really looking forward to serving the community and giving back,” he said. “We want to give a lot back and continue to sponsor local teams. Really give to the community as much as possible.”
The Rosses will be moving to La Salle from Dallas as Nick is from the community. He is a graduate of La Salle-Peru High School and previously worked as a CNA at local nursing homes, such as Liberty Village in Peru.
“I’m just excited to return home and see all of the familiar faces and make an impact in the community,” Nick (Langloss) Ross said.
Mark has more than 20 years of experience in the food industry and said he plans to bring more soups and salads to the menu.
“We will make minor changes to the menu, but nothing major,” Mark said. “We want to make the prices more affordable without sacrificing the quality of the ingredients.”
Mark said they plan to “ramp up” deliveries through the sub shop by delivering within a certain mileage from the restaurant.
The pair plan to have a soft opening the first week of June with a grand reopening Saturday, June 10.
Search the restaurant on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more information.
Quickie Subs opened in January after Obee’s Sub Shoppe closed Dec. 23 after 19 years in business, most recently in the La Salle location, but also several years in downtown Ottawa and a few years in Spring Valley.
The Times / NewsTribune / Bureau County Republican is committed to keeping readers up to date with business happenings in the area. Much of our reporting relies on what we see and hear, but we’re also reaching out to readers for tips on business items. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email newsroom@mywebtimes.com.