New sub shop to open in former Obee’s in La Salle

A new sub shop is opening shortly after the new year at 113 Wright St., La Salle, the former Obee’s Sub Shoppe.
“With an array of options, both healthy and delicious, we offer fast, fresh food that tastes great and is made from scratch. We strive to keep our ingredients top quality at a reasonable price,” read a post on Quickie Subs Facebook page.
The general manager is Eric McDonald, who has experience working in this field, particularly sub sandwiches.
Obee’s closed Dec. 23 after 19 years in business, most recently in the La Salle location, but also several years in downtown Ottawa and a few years in Spring Valley.