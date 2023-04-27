April 27, 2023
Rotary clubs award scholarship winners at St. Bede, L-P, Hall high schools

$250 scholarships and $500 scholarships awarded

By Shaw Local News Network
The Illinois Valley Sunrise, La Salle and Peru Rotary clubs hosted the 79th annual Rotary Scholastic Achievement Banquet on Sunday at Fire on Fifth-Westclox Event Center in Peru.

Students, their guests and school administration from St. Bede, Hall and La Salle-Peru high schools enjoyed dinner while listening to guest speaker Paul Sestak as well as club presidents and president elects.   

All students in attendance were given a chance to be randomly selected to win one of four $250 scholarships or one of two $500 scholarships provided by the area clubs. 

St. Bede had 10 students recognized, Hall had 15 students while L-P had 45 students.

The recipients of the scholarships are as follows:

$250 winners

Liliana Heredia, Hall

Madison Vescogni, L-P

Mallory Freeman, L-P

Carlie Miller, L-P

$500 winners

Connor Fundell, L-P

Shechinah Ridley, Hall

The Rotary clubs congratulated the students for their hard work and academic achievements that allowed them to attend the annual event.