Rotary clubs award scholarship winners at St. Bede, L-P, Hall high schools

The Illinois Valley Sunrise, La Salle and Peru Rotary clubs hosted the 79th annual Rotary Scholastic Achievement Banquet on Sunday at Fire on Fifth-Westclox Event Center in Peru.
Students, their guests and school administration from St. Bede, Hall and La Salle-Peru high schools enjoyed dinner while listening to guest speaker Paul Sestak as well as club presidents and president elects.
All students in attendance were given a chance to be randomly selected to win one of four $250 scholarships or one of two $500 scholarships provided by the area clubs.
St. Bede had 10 students recognized, Hall had 15 students while L-P had 45 students.
The recipients of the scholarships are as follows:
$250 winners
Liliana Heredia, Hall
Madison Vescogni, L-P
Mallory Freeman, L-P
Carlie Miller, L-P
$500 winners
Connor Fundell, L-P
Shechinah Ridley, Hall
The Rotary clubs congratulated the students for their hard work and academic achievements that allowed them to attend the annual event.