Rotary clubs award scholarship winners at St. Bede, L-P, Hall high schools

The Illinois Valley Sunrise, La Salle and Peru Rotary clubs hosted the 79th annual Rotary Scholastic Achievement Banquet on Sunday at Fire on Fifth-Westclox Event Center in Peru.

Students, their guests and school administration from St. Bede, Hall and La Salle-Peru high schools enjoyed dinner while listening to guest speaker Paul Sestak as well as club presidents and president elects.

All students in attendance were given a chance to be randomly selected to win one of four $250 scholarships or one of two $500 scholarships provided by the area clubs.

St. Bede had 10 students recognized, Hall had 15 students while L-P had 45 students.

The recipients of the scholarships are as follows:

$250 winners

Liliana Heredia, Hall

Madison Vescogni, L-P

Mallory Freeman, L-P

Carlie Miller, L-P

$500 winners

Connor Fundell, L-P

Shechinah Ridley, Hall

The Rotary clubs congratulated the students for their hard work and academic achievements that allowed them to attend the annual event.