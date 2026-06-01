Lemont future business leaders win three state titles, secures 10 national berths

Lemont High School Juniors Andrew Ascolani, Marco Mancini and Brandon Potaczek placed first in Management Information Systems at the 2026 FBLA State Leadership Conference on April 11 at Illinois State University (Photo provided by Lemont High School District 2)

Lemont High School’s chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America placed among the top 10 in 14 of 24 events at the 2026 Future Business Leaders of America State Leadership Conference.

Students from 10 events finished among the top four in their respective competitions, earning berths to the 2026 FBLA National Leadership Conference in San Antonio, Texas.

Juniors Andrew Ascolani, Marco Mancini and Brandon Potaczek placed first in Management Information Systems, junior Jokubas Augaitis and Aras Gedgaudas were first in Sales Presentation and senior Ethan Spadafora took first in Computer Game Simulation.

Sophomore Shaan Sharma took second in Introduction to FBLA. Seniors Lorelei Dimitropoulos and Jean-Eduard Rodriguez, juniors Adam Dunkin and Karm Patel and sophomores Ryan Gal and Patrick Sobula all placed third in their events, while sophomores Alex Tchernev and Medha Vicharapu took fourth.