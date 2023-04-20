Illinois Valley Youth Choir to perform at La Salle-Peru High School

The Illinois Valley Youth Choir will be hosting a public concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

This concert, Mother Goose on the Loose, takes familiar nursery rhymes and presents them with a little twist. The concert will be at La Salle-Peru High School in the Matthiessen Auditorium, 541 Chartres St., La Salle.

Adults admission is $4, seniors and kindergarten through 12th grade students admission is $3, and pre-k and younger children are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door. The auditorium is handicapped accessible. There will be a cookie reception following the performance.

The Illinois Valley Youth Choir was established in 1981 as an outlet for talented children in the Illinois Valley area. Weekly rehearsals emphasize the development of musicianship and vocal technique while performing a wide variety of high quality musical literature. Children develop healthy vocal habits, confidence, self-discipline and a deeper understanding of music. The tuition-based choir is open to boys and girls in third through eighth grades. Boys must have unchanged voices. Scholarships are available.

Current members are Anaiya Bishop Bowers, Brynlen Bock, Avery Bowen, Hayden Davis, Cora Dempsey, Damien Dissell, Caidin Garncarz, Marielle Grivetti, Kailey Harper, Quinn Holly, Adelea Huber, Alison Kiefel, Willow King, Jayden Kissinger, Evelynn Lindsey, Kennedy McCollom, Chelsea Morales, Kendyll Oberholz, Nolan Parker, Ellie Regan, Ollie Ribas, Cora Roether, Reuben Roether, Ellyn Schmidt, Gracie Tinkler and Vada Walton. The choir is directed by Jenilyn Roether and accompanied by Matt Makeever.