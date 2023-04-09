IVCC recognized 5 McCormack scholars, other academic honors

Illinois Valley Community College recognized Thomas J. McCormack Scholars among many honorees at its annual Student Academic Awards Ceremony Wednesday.

A crowd of 120 students, parents, faculty and administrators attended the event in the gymnasium.

McCormack Scholars, their parents and majors are:

Cara Bonczkowski, of Serena, Julianna and Robert Bonczkowski, art (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Cara Bonczkowski, of Serena, Julianna and Robert Bonczkowski, art;

Emma Kamin, of Earlville (graduate of Serena High School), Christine and Kevin Kamin, welding construction (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Emma Kamin, of Earlville (graduate of Serena High School), Christine and Kevin Kamin, welding construction;

Gage Schmitt, of Ottawa, Daniel Schmitt and Lauren Scotti, automotive technology (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Gage Schmitt, of Ottawa, Daniel Schmitt and Lauren Scotti, automotive technology;

Isabella Barrientos, of Ottawa, Kayla and Jose Barrientos, criminal justice (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Isabella Barrientos, of Ottawa, Kayla and Jose Barrientos, criminal justice;

Elisabeth Farrell, of Earlville, Jim and Christine Farrell, English (Photo provided by Fran Brolley)

Elisabeth Farrell, of Earlville, Jim and Christine Farrell, English.

To earn the college’s highest academic achievement, McCormack’s maintain a minimum 3.75 grade point average in at least 14 hours over three consecutive semesters. In addition, all five were recognized for academic honors over three consecutive semesters.

Also earning three-semester honors were Sophia Abbott, Edgar Arellano Garcia, Keina Arteaga, Madison Barichello, Rachel Brisbois, Chloe Bruce, Calli Buettner, Sean Bundy, Alyx Carls, Olivia Cisneros, Adam Currie, Kelly Devert, Nicholas Fousekas, Maddison Gentry, Isabelle Gerber, Shandel Holmstrom, Justin Janssen, Gunnar Jauch, Benjamin Johll, Payton Johnson; Nicolette Kendall, Nicholas Kerasotes, Jennifer Knudson, Alex Kosciewicz, Eric Lane, Victoria Lavarier, Isaac Legner, Dylan Lovgren, Joseph Martin, Spencer Melvin, Izabella Nanez, Natalie Orozco, Ty Perin, Jentsie Petersen, Seth Philip, Rachel Rieker, Makayla Ritko, Brayden Roe, Rilan Rosengren, Noah Setser, Payton Sheppard, Noah Simon, McKenna Solomon, Brianna Strehl, Olivia Woods and Julie Zeman.

Earning academic honors for two consecutive semesters were Maryanna Amaral, Kylie Ambrose, Jeffrey Armour, Eliza Atkinson, Abby Aukland, Alicia Backer, Britton Barnes, Alex Barrera, Jacob Beach, Ella Biggins, Jolene Bobinski, Marissa Boehm, Aaron Brandner, Claire Broyles, Isabella Caruso, Itzia Casas; Alexander Castaneda, Christine Cates, Casen Cherry, Jaclyn Cinotte, Madeline Devert, Claire Dewalt, Jason Donahue, Jordan Eggers, Mauricio Escatel, Adrian Espinoza, John Fousekas, Makenzie Galetti, Virginia Garcia, Jasmine Gaydos, Emma Gerkitz, Meagen Gillan, Salma Gonzalez, Halie Grace, Madison Graham, Benjamin Hagi, Kaelyn Hamalle, Nicholas Hancock, Evan Hardy, Samantha Harris; Kathy Hoang, Nini Hoang, Jenna Hrovat, Caitlyn Kmetz, Hensley Leach, Madilynn Mahaffey, Kaylee Martin, Andrew Matteson, Samantha May, Mia Mazzorana, Jordyn Meyer, Brady Mitchell, Gracie Moore, Morgan Myre, Ella Newell, Mia Noonan, Connor Novotney, Mark O’Connor, Helena Ogle, Francisco Pereira, Victoria Petersen, Gennaro Piccolo, Jillian Pitrowski, Yazmin Rangel; Catherine Reynolds, Kayla Richardson, Christian Risk, Haley Roalson, Bryn Robinson, Sophia Rucinski, Avril Ruiz, Reid Rynke, Jasmine Samolinski, Reese Sanburg, Lillian Sandberg, Luke Sangston, Arianna Schubbe, Allison Stewart, Avery Stiegler, Jordan Strange, Jacob Swope, James Tredway, Ashley Verdun, Maximilian Walker, Drake Weber, Cassie Williams, Spencer Williams, Jacob Wilson, Josie Woodley, Toni Wozniak, Nena Wright and Ferdese Zulbeari.

Richard Publow Memorial Writing Award winners were Stephanie Bernhard, Drew Kalsto, Terran Polhemus, Erin Brooker, Eric Lockwood, Trinity Schlappi, Abbey Calkins, Choice Phelps and Gabriella Smith. The Publow rewards the best essays written each year in English Composition courses. English instructor Nora Villarreal announced the Publow winners.

Natural Science laboratory instructor LeeAnn Johnson, winner of the 2023 Stephen Chary Memorial Award for Teaching Excellence, delivered the keynote, Vice President for Student Services Mark Grzybowski emceed the event, Vice President for Academic Affairs Gary Roberts read the names of honorees and President Jerry Corcoran spoke and greeted honorees.