Travel Connections in Peru earns top sales award

Travel Connections in Peru was recently honored for its sales achievement in 2022, among 210 travel agency members of the MAST Travel Network, at an awards ceremony held recently in Addison.

Travel Connections was a recipient of the All-Star Award for highest sales in 2022 with 45 nationally-known tour and cruise companies.

Contributing to the success of Travel Connections is the agency’s commitment in providing superior customer satisfaction and expert vacation planning, the business said in a news release. The selection of like-minded travel suppliers entrusted with the agency’s clients, ensures that Travel Connections continues to be a thriving business in the community.

This recognition ranks Travel Connections among the top 15% of travel agencies in the MAST Travel Network, a sales and marketing organization comprised of travel agencies and suppliers. Travel Connections was previously honored with the All-Star Award for highest sales in both 2014 and 2016.