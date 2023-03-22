Man wounded by apparent accidental gunfire inside downtown La Salle business, police say

An unidentified subject sustained a leg wound Wednesday when a gun was fired inside Mickey’s Massive Burritos in downtown La Salle.

Preliminary findings indicate the gun was fired in an accidental discharge, said La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski.

Police from the La Salle and Peru departments responded to a call at about 11:25 a.m. Wednesday. La Salle Police Sgt. Brian Zebron said a patient was taken with a leg injury from the scene. He confirmed the injury was the result of a gunshot. Police still are gathering information, he said.

This is a developing story and the NewsTribune will update the story as more information becomes available.