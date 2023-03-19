La Salle-Peru High School sophomore selected to journalism conference

Cassidy Baker, a sophomore at La Salle-Peru High School, has been selected to represent La Salle as a National Youth Correspondent to the 2023 Washington Journalism and Media Conference at George Mason University.

Baker joins a select group of students from all over the country for a study of journalism and media. Baker was chosen based on academic accomplishments and a demonstrated interest and excellence in journalism and media studies. National Youth Correspondents participate in hands-on, experiential learning through decision-making simulations that challenge them to solve problems and explore the creative, practical, and ethical tensions inherent in journalism and media. The experiential portion of the program is complemented by speakers who are well-known leaders in the media community. Presenters include prominent journalists, CEOs of major media outlets, researchers, and recent college graduates successfully entering the field. Past speakers have included Hoda Kotb from NBC, Brian Lamb from C-SPAN, Pulitzer Prize winning photographer Carol Guzy, and Susan Goldberg from National Geographic.

With distinguished faculty, guest speakers, and direct access to elite D.C. practitioners, the Washington Journalism and Media Conference offers aspiring journalists and student leaders an unparalleled experience. The week-long program at George Mason University’s campus will encourage and inspire young leaders from across the country who desire a unique experience focused on successful careers.

The Washington Journalism and Media Conference will be July 16 to July 21.