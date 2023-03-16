IVCC to host Syrian art exhibit

Illinois Valley Community College will be hosting an art exhibit by Syrian Refugee Artisan titled, “Stamps of Hope,” from March 27 to April 14 in room CTC 124. The exhibit will be open to the public each day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a self-guided tour.

On Monday, March 27 at noon and 6:30 p.m., Rihab Sawah will present in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre on the war, the artists and their art. Sparkling grape juice and light hors d’oeuvres will be served in the evening.

Sawah, assistant professor at Lincoln Land Community College, has been bridging the artwork to the United States from Jordan. She said the paintings and drawings capture the hopes and dreams of those displaced by the Syrian war that began in 2011.

Some of the artists used pieces of canvas cut from tent fabric for their work, while others used materials such as newspapers and cardboard. The UN Commission and International Relief and Development Organization noticed the art and began to provide professional art materials.

The exhibit and presentation are free and open to the public. All art is for sale with prices ranging from $25 to $250. All proceeds go directly to the artists. The ongoing traveling exhibits is sponsored by the Midwest Institute for International/Intercultural Education. Please contact Amanda Cook Fesperman at 815 224-0203 for more information or to purchase art.