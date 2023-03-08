March 07, 2023
La Salle-Peru High School approves separation agreement with administrator on leave

L-P Board approves agreement following closed session discussion

By Olivia Doak
La Salle-Peru High School approved a separation agreement with Associate Principal for School Safety Brian Shaver during a specially scheduled Board of Education meeting Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Scott Anderson)

La Salle-Peru High School approved a separation agreement with Associate Principal for School Safety Brian Shaver during a specially scheduled board meeting Tuesday.

The board accepted Shaver’s letter of resignation and approved the settlement agreement, Superintendent Steve Wrobleski said. Shaver was placed on administrative leave Jan 31. Wrobleski declined to comment further on the agreement.

The Board of Education conducted a closed session Tuesday to discuss the matter. The board is permitted by state law to discuss personnel matters behind closed doors.

Shaw Local News Network filed a Freedom of Information Act request Tuesday to obtain the resignation letter and separation agreement.

The decision to approve the separation agreement follows a closed session discussion on Feb. 16 that resulted in no action.