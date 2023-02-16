La Salle-Peru High School discusses agreement for administrator on leave

The La Salle-Peru High School Board of Education discussed but did not reach an agreement Wednesday for an administrator that recently was placed on leave.

Superintendent Steve Wrobleksi said the board discussed a potential agreement with the Associate Principal for School Safety Brian Shaver in a closed session and did not make a decision.

“The administration is still evaluating the situation and we will not have a resolution (Wednesday),” Wrobleski said.

The discussion comes after Shaver was placed on leave Jan 31. Wrobleski said Jan. 31 no further details will be released because it is a confidential personnel matter the district is evaluating.

The closed session occurred after the regular Board of Education meeting Wednesday. The board is permitted by state law to discuss personnel matters behind closed doors.

Wrobleski said the district will continue to evaluate the situation. He said he can’t predict when a decision will be made.