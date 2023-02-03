La Salle-Peru High School administrator placed on leave, superintendent says

La Salle-Peru High School Associate Principal for School Safety Brian Shaver was placed on leave Tuesday, Jan. 31, Superintendent Steve Wrobleski said.

“The associate principal will remain on leave pending the district’s further evaluation of the circumstances precipitating the leave,” Wrobleski said in a statement Friday. “As a confidential personnel matter, the district is unable to provide any further information at this time.”

Wrobleski said any social media assertions a district administrator needed to be walked off campus by the police is misleading and untrue. La Salle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski and Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond said there was no police presence at the school and no one was escorted by police Friday.

Kate Lance is serving as the interim associate principal for school safety. Lance was previously dean of students, a position now filled by Jason Miller.

Shaw Local News Network has reached out to Shaver for comment. The developing story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.