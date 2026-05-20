Will County to hold job fair in new Joliet facility

Job seekers mingle with employers at a previous job fair hosted by the Will County Workforce Services Division. (Provided by the Will Count Workforce Services Division)

More than 20 employers are expected Thursday at the first job fair that the Will County Workforce Services Division will host at its new offices.

The Workforce Services Division moved its Joliet central office in late February from its former location on Glenwood Avenue to a county owned building on the former Silver Cross Hospital campus.

The job fair will be 2 to 5 p.m. in the new offices at 1300 Copperfield Ave., Joliet.

A screen in the workshop room at Workforce Center of Will County suggests a couple of services provided at the Joliet facility on April 27, 2026. (Bob Okon)

“Over 20 employers are scheduled to attend the job fair, offering a face-to-face opportunity for residents interested in their next career move,” states a news release about the job fair.

The employers include Accurate Personnel, Agile Cold Storage, BMO Bank, Computer Training Source Inc., Cornerstone Services Inc., Giesecke+Devrient, Healthcare Plus, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, Illinois Department of Corrections, Illinois Department of Human Services, Illinois Department of Public Health, Illinois State Police, Pace Suburban Bus, PeopleShare, Spring Creek Nursing, STARCON, Summit Staffing, Surge Staffing, Verstela, and the Will County Health Department.

Registration is free and can be completed at https://wcwc.jotform.com/260904699050966. For more information or questions, contact Essence Clark a emclark@willcountyillinois.com.