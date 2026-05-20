Take a guided tour of Oswego’s Farmington Lakes Park and learn about its history

Farmington Lakes Park and the surrounding area, in Oswego once the site of the Hafenrichter family farm and gravel mining operation, have been more than just a recreation destination throughout Oswego history.
The Oswegoland Heritage Association and the Little White School Museum will host a “Hafenrichter History Hike at Farmington Lake” at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Participants will enjoy a guided hike along the trails of Farmington Lakes Park to explore its rich history, as well as the history of the land’s historic owners, the Hafenrichter Family, according to a news release from the museum.
Participants will meet in the parking lot off of Douglas Road and Farmington Lakes Drive, and should expect mild walking conditions for the roughly three-hour hike and history discussion, according to the release.
Pre-registration, which is required due to space limitations, is $5 by calling the Oswegoland Park District at 630-554-1010. Proceeds will benefit the museum.
For more information on the hike, email Little White School Museum Coordinator Joe Noce at jnoce@oswegolandpd.org.