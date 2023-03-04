Utica library to host free container garden workshop

With spring around the corner, residents may be thinking about getting outdoors.

Learn how to select, plant and maintain a container garden all season long. Turn trash into treasure or create your own style using a few simple rules of planting in containers to create attractive one-of-a-kind displays.

A free workshop will be at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at the Utica Public Library District, 224 Mill St. Register for this container workshop provided by Master Gardeners from the Bureau, La Salle, Marshall and Putnam Counties University of Illinois Extension office at https://go.illinois.edu/uticacontainer.

Contact Bettyann Harrison, master gardener/master naturalist coordinator, at 309-364-2536 or bettyann@illinois.edu for additional information.