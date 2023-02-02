Relief money for ex-hospital workers? La Salle County to look into it

A member of the La Salle County Board believes there are grants available following the closure of the Peru hospital, and he wants the county to search high and low for aid.

Board member Brian Dose (D-Ottawa) said Tuesday he was troubled by the abrupt closure of St. Margaret’s Health-Peru, formerly Illinois Valley Community Hospital, and urged the county board to seek relief funds for displaced workers who diligently served the community, “and their reward was they have to reapply for their jobs.”

“They need our help and what can we do?” Dose said. “I think the first thing this county needs to do is to immediately work to coordinate with the multitude of state and local agencies ... to help some of these people.”

IVCH Appeal La Salle County Board member Brian Dose (D-Ottawa) calls for action to aid displaced workers, and the community at large, after the Peru hospital closing. (Tom Collins)

Dose further noted the county has the financial resources to meet any matching grant available for relief. He also suggested displaced workers could be invited to the Feb. 9 meeting to directly address board members.

“I think it’s vitally important that they have a voice,” he said.

No action was taken and an agenda for the next full board meeting is pending.