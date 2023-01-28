IVCC to offer private pilot ground training course

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Office offers a 10-session Private Pilot Ground Training course Thursday, Feb. 9, through Thursday, April 13.

The main campus course (ID: 7213) prepares students for the Private Pilot Knowledge Exam and provides knowledge of flight controls and instruments, airport and airspace considerations, aircraft weight and balance, aircraft performance tables, basic weather meteorology, federal aviation regulations, flight psychology and emergency preparedness.

Students will tour Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru and experience a flight simulator from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Other than the airport session, class meets 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays with instructor Joseph Nimee.

Upon completion, students will be eligible to take the FAA Private Pilot Knowledge Exam (there is an additional fee for the test).

Textbooks include Federal Aviation Regulations Aeronautical Information Manual, Private Pilot 2023 Test Prep and the Pilot’s Handbook of Aeronautical Knowledge. The texts are included in cost of the class.

Flying or airtime is not included. Students age 15 and up may enroll. For information, visit www.ivcc.edu/enroll or call 815-224-0547. No class Feb. 23 or March 9.