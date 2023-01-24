January 24, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

IVCC essay contest is open for students for a chance to win $300

Deadline for submissions is Feb. 24

By Shaw Local News Network
Students attend the first day of class at Illinois Valley Community College on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 in Oglesby.

The submission period for Illinois Valley Community College’s 2023 Paul Simon Student Essay Contest is open. (Scott Anderson)

The submission period for Illinois Valley Community College’s 2023 Paul Simon Student Essay Contest is open.

The student who best describes “how IVCC has changed my life” will win $300 and read their essay at the May 13 commencement.

All currently enrolled full- or part-time IVCC students are eligible. Essays must be 500 words or less and be submitted as an attachment to Community_Relations@ivcc.edu. Deadline is noon Friday, Feb. 24.

The winning essay will be entered into the Illinois Community College Trustees Association statewide contest. One submission will be chosen for a $500 award.

For information, contact Fran Brolley at 815-224-466 or fran_brolley@ivcc.edu.