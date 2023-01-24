IVCC essay contest is open for students for a chance to win $300

The submission period for Illinois Valley Community College’s 2023 Paul Simon Student Essay Contest is open.

The student who best describes “how IVCC has changed my life” will win $300 and read their essay at the May 13 commencement.

All currently enrolled full- or part-time IVCC students are eligible. Essays must be 500 words or less and be submitted as an attachment to Community_Relations@ivcc.edu. Deadline is noon Friday, Feb. 24.

The winning essay will be entered into the Illinois Community College Trustees Association statewide contest. One submission will be chosen for a $500 award.

For information, contact Fran Brolley at 815-224-466 or fran_brolley@ivcc.edu.