IVCC CAD courses to begin Feb. 6

Illinois Valley Community College is offering a beginning Computer Aided Drafting/Design course online as part of the late-start slate of courses opening Monday, Feb. 6.

“Students with CAD skills are needed in countless local industries,” said program coordinator Dorene Data. “CAD technicians or ‘detailers’ are in high demand.”

CAD technicians help designers and engineers visualize a product before it is fabricated.

The course, Computer Aided Drafting I AutoCAD (CAD 1200-101), provides access to a leading software in the engineering and drafting industry.

“AutoCAD is an integral tool in several industries, including architectural, civil and mechanical engineering,” Data said.

The course’s online format will involve Data leading live sessions and video instruction.

CAD 1200 is one of four courses in the CAD certificate that can be added to other classes and result in two ‘stackable’ certificates. Along with general education classes, the certificates can lead to an Associate in Applied Science degree.

Register in-person in Records (CTC 101), call 815-224-0447 or visit www.ivcc.edu and select “Register Now” on the right side of the page.