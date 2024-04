The Women Inspired Network, a philanthropic group of women dedicated to supporting initiatives through grants and scholarships, has announced its WIN 2024 Kick-Off. (www.jboehmphoto.com)

The event will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1 at the August Hill Winery, 106 Mill St., Utica.

The cost is $25 for the meeting and an appetizer buffet. A cash bar will be available.

To register, search for WIN Launch Event – SRCCF or call Janice at 815-252-2906.