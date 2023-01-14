La Salle-Peru High School recognizes Renaissance students of the month

The La Salle-Peru High School Renaissance students of the month were recognized during a breakfast ceremony Wednesday.

Students recognized this month were Alexandria Master, Kevin Rynke, Quinn Sherman, Gabe Lemrise, Nate Hansen, Samuel Einhaus, Adam Kasperski, Dominic Colby, Hailey Dzik and Ava Lannen. Students are nominated for this honor by LPHS teachers, coaches and staff. Sherman also was chosen to receive a Central Bank Illinois Renaissance Student of the Month prize, a $50 gift card.

The ceremony was sponsored by the Renaissance Program and the L-P Booster Club.