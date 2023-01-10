OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota wins award for finishing in top 5% of healthcare providers

OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.

As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award, OSF St. Paul finished last year in the top 5% of healthcare providers in delivering patient experience in the emergency department. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.

“By putting their patients and workforce first each and every day, OSF St. Paul Medical Center is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their employees and to the communities they serve,” said Patrick T. Ryan, Press Ganey’s chairman and chief executive officer, in an OSF press release. “The caregivers at OSF St. Paul have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical healthcare setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement.”

“The OSF St. Paul Emergency Department consistently delivers high-quality, exceptional and compassionate care,” said Dawn Trompeter, president of OSF St. Paul Medical Center, in an OSF press release. “Especially during these challenging times, I am truly proud of all of our Mission Partners, whose dedication to providing excellence in emergency care is consistent day in and day out, earning high marks from patients and their families.”

To learn more about OSF, go to osfhealthcare.org.