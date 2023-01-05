Spaghetti fundraiser set Jan. 10 for Utica police officer

A spaghetti fundraiser is scheduled 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Canal Port Bar and Grill, 148 Mill St., Utica, to support Lt. Jason Quinn of the Utica Police Department, who experienced a life-changing event.

A spaghetti dinner and lemonade will be served for a $10 donation. The meal is dine in or carryout. All of the proceeds will go to Quinn.

Tickets are available at the door the night of the event or available for purchase ahead of time at Village Hall, 248 W Canal St.; Canal Port Bar and Grill; Red’s City Limits – 2853 Route 178; Village Green House, 611 Clark St.; or online at https://www.eventbrite.com/.../jay-quinn-spaghetti-dinner...

For carryouts, there will have a drive-thru option for anyone. Use Church Street to pull up in the alley behind Canal Port and volunteers will take the order order. No need to get out of the car.