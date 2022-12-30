Here’s who’s running in the 2023 elections for school board in Bureau County

The following candidates filed to run for school board seats in Bureau County school districts. The deadline to file for candidacy was Dec. 19.

The election, which includes city, township and school board races, is scheduled Tuesday, April 4.

Bureau Valley School District

Candidates who filed: District 1 - Andrew Spencer, Jaclyn Trujillo; District 2 - Jason Van Landuit; District 3 - None; District 6 - Matt Wiggim

Seats expiring: Spencer, Wiggim, Van Landuit, Chris Maynard

DePue School

Candidate who filed: Kassidie Herrmann, Jacob Hoffert, Emily Maltas

Seats expiring: Gavin Garcia, Alex Godinez, Alex Jaramillo, Richard Hernandez, Hoffert

Hall High School

Candidates who filed (two-year term): Teresa Colmone

Candidates who filed (four-year term): Michael Morris, Richard Savitch, John “Jack” Boroski, Joseph “Joe” Bezely

Seats expiring: Morris, Bezely, Boroski, Savitch, Colmone

Ladd Grade School

Candidates who filed: Dennis Galetti, Eugene Sebben

Seats expiring: Galetti, Joseph Coutts, Lyle Kirkman

LaMoille School

Candidates who filed (two-year term): Robin Lovgren, Christopher Leffelman

Candidates who filed (four-year term): James Scully, Cynthia Shevokas, Steven Wendel, Bradley Fischer

Seats expiring: Leffelman, Lovgren, Scully, Shevokas, Jeff Pinter, Nick Pinter

Malden Grade School

Candidates who filed (two-year term): Kimberly Morse, Kyle Bickett

Candidates who filed (four-year term): Tamara Foster

Seats expiring: Bickett, Morse, Jeremy Mount, Scott Fox, Arthur Burden, Steve Foster Sr.

Ohio Grade School

Candidates who filed: Rachael Fitzpatrick, Rebekah Piper, Donald Reuter

Seats expiring: Fitzpatrick, Piper, Reuter, Luke Anderson

Ohio High School

Candidates who filed: Rekalyn Albrecht, Chad Deery, Harold Albrecht

Seats expiring: Rekalyn Albrecht, Deery, Harold Albrecht

Princeton Elementary

Candidates who filed: Peter Reviglio, Susan Garvin, Staci Amy, Michael Freeman

Seats expiring: Reviglio, Garvin, Stephen Bouslog

Princeton High School

Candidates who filed: Gary Hanna, Terry Smallwood, Al Taylor

Seats expiring: Hanna, Smallwood, Taylor

Spring Valley Grade School

Candidates who filed: Christina Pienta, Lisa Ponce

Seats expiring: Pienta, Ponce, Scott Coutts, Trisha Harrison