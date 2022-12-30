Here’s who’s running in the 2023 elections for school board in Bureau County

The following candidates filed to run for school board seats in Bureau County school districts. The deadline to file for candidacy was Dec. 19.
The election, which includes city, township and school board races, is scheduled Tuesday, April 4.
Bureau Valley School District
Candidates who filed: District 1 - Andrew Spencer, Jaclyn Trujillo; District 2 - Jason Van Landuit; District 3 - None; District 6 - Matt Wiggim
Seats expiring: Spencer, Wiggim, Van Landuit, Chris Maynard
DePue School
Candidate who filed: Kassidie Herrmann, Jacob Hoffert, Emily Maltas
Seats expiring: Gavin Garcia, Alex Godinez, Alex Jaramillo, Richard Hernandez, Hoffert
Hall High School
Candidates who filed (two-year term): Teresa Colmone
Candidates who filed (four-year term): Michael Morris, Richard Savitch, John “Jack” Boroski, Joseph “Joe” Bezely
Seats expiring: Morris, Bezely, Boroski, Savitch, Colmone
Ladd Grade School
Candidates who filed: Dennis Galetti, Eugene Sebben
Seats expiring: Galetti, Joseph Coutts, Lyle Kirkman
LaMoille School
Candidates who filed (two-year term): Robin Lovgren, Christopher Leffelman
Candidates who filed (four-year term): James Scully, Cynthia Shevokas, Steven Wendel, Bradley Fischer
Seats expiring: Leffelman, Lovgren, Scully, Shevokas, Jeff Pinter, Nick Pinter
Malden Grade School
Candidates who filed (two-year term): Kimberly Morse, Kyle Bickett
Candidates who filed (four-year term): Tamara Foster
Seats expiring: Bickett, Morse, Jeremy Mount, Scott Fox, Arthur Burden, Steve Foster Sr.
Ohio Grade School
Candidates who filed: Rachael Fitzpatrick, Rebekah Piper, Donald Reuter
Seats expiring: Fitzpatrick, Piper, Reuter, Luke Anderson
Ohio High School
Candidates who filed: Rekalyn Albrecht, Chad Deery, Harold Albrecht
Seats expiring: Rekalyn Albrecht, Deery, Harold Albrecht
Princeton Elementary
Candidates who filed: Peter Reviglio, Susan Garvin, Staci Amy, Michael Freeman
Seats expiring: Reviglio, Garvin, Stephen Bouslog
Princeton High School
Candidates who filed: Gary Hanna, Terry Smallwood, Al Taylor
Seats expiring: Hanna, Smallwood, Taylor
Spring Valley Grade School
Candidates who filed: Christina Pienta, Lisa Ponce
Seats expiring: Pienta, Ponce, Scott Coutts, Trisha Harrison