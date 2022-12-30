Firefighters work to contain downtown Mendota fire

Firefighters from several area departments worked Thursday night into Friday morning to contain a fire in downtown Mendota.

The building at 708 Illinois Ave. where the fire originated appears to be a total loss. It was being renovated for a business to move in.

Firefighters responded to the fire after 9 p.m. Thursday. Shortly before midnight Friday, firefighters were spraying the building to contain the fire as heavy smoke began to spread to neighboring buildings to the north and south, including UJ Pets. The pet shop was able to evacuate several pets safely. Neighboring buildings were showing heavy smoke and water damage as of midnight.

Firefighters work to contain a fire in downtown Mendota on Friday, Dec. 30, 202w. (Derek Barichello)

U.S. 34 was closed to thru traffic through downtown.

The NewsTribune will update the story with more information as it becomes available.