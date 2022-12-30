December 30, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Firefighters work to contain downtown Mendota fire

Fire has damaged Illinois Avenue buildings

By Derek Barichello
An aerial view of the downtown Mendota fire Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022.

An aerial view of the downtown Mendota fire Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (Scott Anderson)

Firefighters from several area departments worked Thursday night into Friday morning to contain a fire in downtown Mendota.

The building at 708 Illinois Ave. where the fire originated appears to be a total loss. It was being renovated for a business to move in.

Firefighters responded to the fire after 9 p.m. Thursday. Shortly before midnight Friday, firefighters were spraying the building to contain the fire as heavy smoke began to spread to neighboring buildings to the north and south, including UJ Pets. The pet shop was able to evacuate several pets safely. Neighboring buildings were showing heavy smoke and water damage as of midnight.

Firefighters work to contain a fire in downtown Mendota on Friday, Dec. 30, 202w.

Firefighters work to contain a fire in downtown Mendota on Friday, Dec. 30, 202w. (Derek Barichello)

U.S. 34 was closed to thru traffic through downtown.

The NewsTribune will update the story with more information as it becomes available.