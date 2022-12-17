As enrollment numbers dwindle, local Boy Scout Troops hope to remain in existence

Enrollment in boy scouts is down all across the Illinois Valley and it’s hurting some troops while forcing others to close up entirely.

Boy Scout troop 20 in La Salle has been especially hit hard with a lack of enrollment. Troop leader Dan Mathews said they were down to their last two scouts this year. Due to a requirement of at least five kids to recharter the group, one of the oldest troops in the Illinois Valley, with a 62 year history, will close at the end of 2022.

Mathews said it’s unfortunate to have to close, but said he will transfer to the Marseilles troop to continue doing what he loves as a scout leader.

“The biggest thing I enjoy about it is basically seeing the kids grow up in front of your eyes and help mold them into great, productive individuals,” Mathews said. “It’s trying to show them what’s out there, how the real world works and give them a great kicking off point for life.”

Boy scout members were presented with the Konel Poisson Eagle Scout during a ceremony for La Salle troop 20 on November 12, 2022. (Photo provided by Dan )

Waltham Troop 797 and Peru Troop 123 have also report a decrease in numbers. Waltham has six active scouts while Peru has 12. Marseilles troop 799 reports more consistent numbers, with a steady number of 10 to 15 active scouts over the past few years with 10 actives currently.

The declining number of troops in the area is not unique to the Illinois Valley. However, La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties are seeing a larger drop in numbers compared to other areas in central Illinois.

Ben Blumenberg, scout executive and CEO of the W.D Boyce Council for the Boy Scouts of America, oversees all scouting activities in 14 counties in north and central Illinois.

In La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties, Blumenberg reported there were 44 troops in 2018 and there are now just 27 troops. The drop in troops equates to a 40 percent decrease over a five year period, compared to a 30 percent average decline in other districts.

Blumenberg also stated that there has been a decline in enrollment across all 14 counties due to the pandemic, however most areas are now recovering by maintaining or increasing enrollment numbers.

Blumenberg reported that La Salle, Bureau and Putnam counties are the only areas to report a continued overall decrease in enrollment numbers.

Peru Scoutmaster Melissa Olivero said she believes the decline in numbers is in part due to increased cost of scouting and kids’ involvement in other activities. Olivero said the boys she works with are involved in sports, band or other activities in addition to scouting. For some, adding scouting to an already busy schedule is a lot to ask, according to Olivero.

Ralph Moshage, scoutmaster of the Waltham troop, said the pandemic took a toll on their numbers that they haven’t recovered from. Moshage added that the pandemic is also a reason for the low numbers, stating many volunteer and church groups are also in need of people to join after losing membership during COVID-19.

According to Blumenberg the pandemic has played a role and hurt rural communities harder than more urban ones. Rural communities were less likely to move to a virtual model as cub scout packs were forced to close and many volunteer leaders stopped participating.

Boy scouts from Waltham troop #797 hike across a stream with their camping gear (Photo provided by Ralph Moshage)

Despite the drop in enrollment and troop numbers, efforts are being made to increase numbers and open new troops because of the benefits scouts provide young kids.

“Scouts develop leadership skills that they often don’t have an opportunity to develop in other activities,” Olivera said. “They have an opportunity to learn about different career paths, different hobbies and to enjoy the outdoors.”

Moshage said Waltham scouts is soon opening a new cub scouts pack and in Peru use of social media and planning events for current scouts to bring their friends are serving as ways to recruit.

“I’ve seen them develop lifelong friendships that have stood through things that have been very challenging,” Marseilles Scoutmaster Katie Scheib said. “I’ve got a group of young men that have really maintained their friendships and have found ways to still be social even when the whole world was shut down.”

Boy Scouts are preparing to celebrate its 50 year anniversary as part of the W.D Boyce Council in 2023. It commemorates the merging of councils based out of Ottawa, Bloomington and Peoria that took place in 1973.

A history program and number of events will be hosted, including a jamboree camping expedition in downtown Ottawa in the fall. Between 500 and 1,000 scouts are expected to be in attendance and the event is also meant to help recruitment efforts.

“Scouts is an awesome program for kids because it teaches them skills and gives them confidence and it does a lot of important things for development,” Moshage said. “When they sleep under the stars in January and wake up and realize they didn’t die, they feel pretty good about themselves. All those little accomplishments they make as a kid all build on each other and it helps make them a stronger person.”

Scouts accept new members all year round. To join or get more information, visit beascout.org or call the regional boy scout office at 309-673-6136.