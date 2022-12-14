Horizon House in Peru reaches agreement with union for wage increase

After Horizon House employees conducted an informational picket Thursday in Peru for higher wages, an agreement between the organization and workers was reached.

According to a statement from CEO Michelle Rich, Horizon House and the workers’ union negotiated successful terms. The agreement includes base wage increases and any pass through raises awarded through the state’s budget.

The specific details of the agreement have not yet been released. The union is sharing information with its membership and ratifying the contract.

Horizon House employees are part of AFSCME Local 1555. Union Representative Lori Laidlaw, who met Rich over the contract negotiations, said the workers are pleased with the outcome.

“It’s very favorable and it ratified overwhelmingly,” said Union Representative Lori Laidlaw. “The workers united as a union and they stood up and they fought and they won, and that’s what happens with you join together and speak with the same voice.”

Horizon House is a non-profit organization 91% state funded that provides support services for adults with disabilities. Many of the workers who took part in the demonstration Thursday are direct support professionals for Horizon House in Peru, La Salle, Mendota and Spring Valley. DSPs work in homes and in day programs to assist everyday needs and support adults with disabilities.

“Horizon House values its direct support professionals who provide essential services and supports that further our mission of discovering, empowering and supporting opportunities for people with disabilities to achieve their hopes, dreams and desires in the community,” Rich said in a statement Friday. “We will continue to value, respect and appreciate our wonderful employees.”