Former IVCC, L-P instructor Krolak hosts book reading

Four members of the La Salle-Peru High School class of 1967 attended the recent ceremony honoring former Illinois Valley Community College and L-P English instructor Ed Krolak.

Pam Skoporc, Lucy (Krolak) Nauman, Rita (Biolchini) Renwick and Cheryl (Latty) Boldt attended the event in IVCC’s Jacobs Library.

It featured IVCC English faculty members reading portions from Krolak’s recent book, “Lilies of the Valley,” a compilation of his newspaper columns and essays.

Dozens of former colleagues, students, family and friends attended the ceremony. His 40-year teaching career included a year in England as part of the prestigious Fulbright Teacher Exchange.