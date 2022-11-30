Hall High School has 5 students honored as Illinois State Scholars

Five students from the Hall High School in Spring Valley graduating class of 2023 have been designated as Illinois State Scholars.

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission, the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this prestigious recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 16,700 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.

The following Hall High School students were named 2023-24 Illinois State Scholars: Aidan Campbell, son of Kelly Wheatley of Spring Valley and Kenneth Campbell of Wyanet; Promise Giacometti, daughter of James and Jennifer Giacometti of Spring Valley; Liliana Heredia, daughter of Jennifer Heredia; Kyler Lapp, son of Trent Lapp and Stacey Andrews of Ladd; and Shechinah Ridley, daughter of Robin Ridley of Seatonville.

The Illinois State Scholar designation is a non-monetary award. Each State Scholar will receive a congratulatory letter and a Certificate of Achievement from ISAC. Additionally, awardees can download an official Illinois State Scholar Program badge to display on their online profiles, social media platforms, and to share with their high school counselors, prospective colleges, employers, family members and others.

“On behalf of Hall High School, I would like to congratulate our 2023-2024 Illinois State Scholars on receiving this high honor,” said Susan Lucas, director of counseling at Hall. “We are very proud of their dedication to their academic endeavors, and we look forward to their future achievements.”

Each of the five students designated for this honor has high hopes for their futures. Campbell intends to go to Illinois Valley Community College for two years and then transfer to a four-year institution to pursue a computer-related major or career.

Giacometti plans to attend IVCC after graduation and go on to earn her bachelor’s in nursing.

Ridley will attend IVCC before pursuing a career as a flight attendant.

Heredia intends to go to an undecided four-year university where she will major in environmental design.

Lapp will attend Ohio Northern University where he will major in mechanical engineering and continue his baseball career.

“On behalf of ISAC, congratulations to all of the outstanding students selected as 2023-24 Illinois State Scholars,” said ISAC Executive Director Eric Zarnikow. “Students and families faced numerous challenges over the last two years with remote learning, among other financial and personal difficulties. As we continue to recover from the pandemic, these academic achievements are a credit to the hard work and dedication of the student scholars and their families, and to the support provided by teachers, mentors, counselors, and communities in helping students meet their goals and find success as they advance on their education and career paths.”