Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Starved Rock Lodge 338 forms to serve law enforcement officers in La Salle, Bureau counties

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police Starved Rock Lodge 338 was organized Nov. 22, and offers advocacy, support and fraternal benefits for active duty and retired law enforcement officers in the La Salle and Bureau counties.

“We are pleased and honored to be part of the nation’s largest fraternal organization representing the men and women of law enforcement,” said Lodge 338 President Darin Crask. “The Starved Rock area contains beautiful scenery, hard-working and honest citizens, and some of the state’s most dedicated public servants who wear a badge. We hope to soon make an impact on our officers’ quality of life and on the people they serve and protect.”

StarvedRock FOP Lodge 338 officers include Darin Crask, Earlville Police Department, president; Brian Zebron, La Salle Police Department, vice president; Kendra Wolford, Princeton Police Department, secretary; Mark Razny, Seneca Police Department, treasurer; and Tom Richardson, Earlville Police Department, sergeant at arms. Lodge 338 members include current and past officers from the La Salle, Seneca, Utica, Princeton and Earlville police departments.

Potentiall odge members include law enforcement professionals, active or retired, from the La Salle and Bureau counties areas. This includes full and part time police officers, state and county correctional officers, conservation police officers, sworn telecommunications and dispatch personnel, court services officers, community service police officers, police chiefs, county sheriffs and coroners.

The Fraternal Order of Police, founded in 1915, is the largest organization of sworn law enforcement officers in the United States. The Illinois FOP, chartered in 1963, is the second largest state lodge, representing more than 34,000 active duty and retired police officers - more than 10% of all FOP members nationwide. Go to www.ilfop.org for more information.