Ladd Senior Village opens

A ribbon cutting Tuesday commemorated the opening of the Ladd Senior Village.

Ladd Senior Village, 2 Oak Court, consists of 40 units, which are 1-2 bedroom, affordable senior housing for ages 55 and older. Construction started in March 2021 and was completed this past March.

“We’re extremely proud of our relationship with this community,” said Laborers’ Home Development Corporation Chairman John F. Penn. “We appreciate the opportunity to help provide much needed, high quality and affordable housing to seniors citizens in Ladd.”

Funding was secured, in part, through the Illinois Housing Development Authority, NEF and Horizon Bank. The development team consisted of CORE Construction, WJW Architect and P.C. Chamlin and Associates.

The construction of the senior village employed about 133 local workers, according to Laborers’ Home Development Corporation.

Laborers’ Home Development Corporation is a non-profit housing development organization, which provides housing that’s built using 100% union labor.