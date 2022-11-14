November 13, 2022
Christmas in the Valley brings Christmas spirit to Spring Valley

Several holiday activities took place Saturday

By Derek Barichello
Visitors of Christmas in the Valley in Spring Valley walk by the Pallet Project by T&C vendor booth Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Pallet Project by T&C sells its items at Debo Ace Hardware in Peru.

The Christmas in the Valley featured a full day of activities Saturday in Spring Valley.

Among those activities was the vendor fair at the downtown mini-park with proceeds going to help the Spring Valley Youth Center. The youth center, operating from Spring Valley City Hall, is a safe place for children sixth through 12th grades to connect with peers, adults and the community. Hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Diane DeJong puts out cookies Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, during the Christmas in the Valley market in Spring Valley. Spring Valley Auto Body made cookies to gather donations for the food pantry. Leftover cookies were donated to the Spring Valley Youth Center.

Along with the vendor fair, Christmas in the Valley featured breakfast with Santa, the silent tree auction at Upscale Resale and Christmas crafts at the Richard A. Mautino Library, among other activities.

The Sweet Temptation booth sells sweet treats Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at Christmas in the Valley in Spring Valley. The vendor market raised money for the Spring Valley Youth Center.

