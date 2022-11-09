Upscale Resale kicks off annual Christmas Tree and Decor Auction Nov. 10

As much of the area starts to get more and more into the holiday spirit, Spring Valley’s Upscale Resale is giving locals an early chance to get a jump start on their Christmas decorations while raising money for a good cause.

For over 15 years the business has hosted a yearly Christmas Tree and Decor Auction, featuring unique items and themed trees that customers can add to their collections.

This year, the business will have about 20 items up for auction.

“They are all not going to be Christmas trees,” owner Raylene Ferrari said. “Some of the items will be sleds and different Christmas items such as a picket fence and a wagon.”

The items will be on display in the window of the business, located at 214 W. St. Paul St. in Spring Valley.

Proceeds from the auction will go toward Upscale’s Helping Hands Charity to help out local communities.

“It’s amazing, we love it,” Ferrari said. “We originally started where we only used resale items, but now we try really hard to stay with donated items.”

Each year the business tries to create truly unique themed trees to one-up its previous auction. This year’s trees include themes such as Yellowstone, Minnie Mouse and more.

The auction will begin during the Elves Night Out event beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10, and will run through noon on Nov. 26.

To participate in the auction, bidders need to visit the store to receive a bidding number. Once a bidding number is in hand, participants can call the store check on or continue to place their bids.

“It’s a lot of fun, we really enjoy it,” Ferrari said. “It’s amazing how it all comes together.”

For information on the Christmas Tree and Decor Auction, visit Upscale Resale or call 815-664-2414.