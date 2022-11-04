November 04, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsObituariesOnline NewspaperLocal EventsStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred MilesNewsletter

OSF in Mendota adds family medicine physician

Lemus will provide primary care services

By Shaw Local News Network
Marcela “Marci” Lemus, APRN, will increase access for patients in need of a primary care provider at the OSF Medical Group – Primary Care at 1405 E. 12th Street, Suite 600, Mendota.

Marcela “Marci” Lemus, APRN, will increase access for patients in need of a primary care provider at the OSF Medical Group – Primary Care at 1405 E. 12th Street, Suite 600, Mendota. (Photo provided by JoEllyn Gahan)

OSF HealthCare is adding a new family medicine physician to its staff in Mendota and surrounding areas.

The addition of Marcela “Marci” Lemus, APRN, will increase access for patients in need of a primary care provider at the OSF Medical Group – Primary Care at 1405 E. 12th St., Suite 600, Mendota.

Lemus joins the care team in Mendota and offers a number of primary care services. As a primary care provider, she will listen and working with her patients to develop a treatment plan that is not only achievable but also agreeable to all. She believes in the OSF HealthCare Mission and believes there is something impactful about providing care to a community where she lives and works.

She received a Bachelor of Science from Northern Illinois and is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Call 815-538-7200 for more information.