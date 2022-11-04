OSF in Mendota adds family medicine physician

OSF HealthCare is adding a new family medicine physician to its staff in Mendota and surrounding areas.

The addition of Marcela “Marci” Lemus, APRN, will increase access for patients in need of a primary care provider at the OSF Medical Group – Primary Care at 1405 E. 12th St., Suite 600, Mendota.

Lemus joins the care team in Mendota and offers a number of primary care services. As a primary care provider, she will listen and working with her patients to develop a treatment plan that is not only achievable but also agreeable to all. She believes in the OSF HealthCare Mission and believes there is something impactful about providing care to a community where she lives and works.

She received a Bachelor of Science from Northern Illinois and is board certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Call 815-538-7200 for more information.