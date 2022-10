Thursday’s author reception for retired Illinois Valley Community College English instructor Ed Krolak has been postponed. If possible, the reception will be rescheduled for early December.

The Krolak family has provided the college’s Jacobs Library 30 copies of Krolak’s book “Lilies of the Valley,” a collection of his columns, essays and reviews.

For information, contact Fran Brolley at fran_brolley@ivcc.edu or 815-224-0466.