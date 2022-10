Hy-Vee Grocery store in Peru recently had an annual mums sale at the Peru location to benefit the local cops 4 cancer charity. They were able to raise $1320.00 which 100% of will be used to assist our local residents in their battles against cancer. (From left) are Cops 4 Cancer board member Bobby Thompson, Board President Betty Pappas and Hy-Vee manager Cherokee Gillispie. (submitted photo/Bobby Thompson)