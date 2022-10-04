Grow Spring Valley Fright Fest has taken off

Voting is expected to begin Wednesday in the Grow Spring Valley Fright Fest decorating contest.

A driving map of participating businesses and houses in the competition will be posted in the Grow Spring Valley Fright Fest Facebook page.

Residents can take a drive to check out all the contestants and vote between Oct. 5-27.

Mayor Melanie Malooley-Thompson said at Monday’s council meeting the Grow Spring Valley effort was doing a good job of decorating the town for the season.

The voting page link can be found on Facebook or by using the QR code at displays.

Trophies will be given to the top participants and winners announced Saturday, Oct. 29, at Mini Park during Fright Fest. A costume parade will be at noon during the Fright Fest, followed by a 1 p.m. performance from the Hocus Pocus Hags, then a 1:45 p.m. announcement of winners.

Email growfrightfest@gmail.com for more information or with questions.