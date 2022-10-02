La Salle County man, 80s, dies from complications related to COVID-19

A La Salle County man in his 80s died from complications related to COVID-19.

His death was the fifth in September 2022 and the 491st in La Salle County since the beginning of the pandemic.

La Salle County remains in low risk for COVID-19, according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

La Salle County’s risk level is based on these indicators set by the CDC, updated Thursday. In the past seven days, the county had a case rate total of 10.43 per 100,000 (down 13 from a week ago), three hospital admissions (2.7 per 100,000) of confirmed COVID-19 (down two admissions from a week ago) and 0.4% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (down 1% from a week ago).

There were 116 new COVID-19 cases confirmed countywide from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30. Making up the new cases are nine boys younger than 13, five girls younger than 13, a teenage boy, a teenage girl, 13 men in their 20s, two women in their 20s, 17 men in their 30s, four women in their 30s, six men in their 40s, seven women in their 40s, 15 men in their 50s, eight women in their 50s, four men in their 40s, seven women in their 60s, three men in their 70s, five women in their 70s, four men in their 80s, a woman in her 80s, a man in his 90s and three women in their 90s.

There were 243 previously confirmed individuals with COVID-19 removed from isolation since Sept. 23.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151.

La Salle County Health Department urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should go to https://www.vaccines.gov/

About 58.73% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of July 1, 62.31% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 36,869 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

