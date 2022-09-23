2 La Salle County residents died from complications related to COVID-19

Two La Salle County residents died in the past week from complications related to COVID-19.

A man in his 80s and a man in his 100s died as a result of the virus. There have been 490 COVID-19 related deaths in La Salle County since the beginning of the pandemic and four deaths in September.

La Salle County remains in low risk for COVID-19, according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

La Salle County’s risk level is based on these indicators set by the CDC, updated Thursday. In the past seven days, the county had a case rate total of 123.31 per 100,000 (down 21 from a week ago), five new hospital admissions (4.9 per 100,000) of confirmed COVID-19 (down three admissions from a week ago) and 1.4% of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with confirmed COVID-19 (down 1.1% from a week ago).

There were 120 new COVID-19 cases confirmed countywide since Sept. 16. Making up the new cases are 10 boys younger than 13, eight girls younger than 13, two teenage boys, five teenage girls, seven men in their 20s, 13 women in their 20s, 11 men in their 30s, eight women in their 30s, five men in their 40s, 10 women in their 40s, eight men in their 50s, five women in their 50s, six men in their 60s, eight women in their 60s, five men in their 70s, three women in their 70s, two men in their 80s, three women in their 80s and a man in his 100s.

There were 189 residents previously confirmed with COVID-19 who were released from quarantine since Sept. 16.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151.

La Salle County Health Department urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should go to https://www.vaccines.gov/

About 58.67% of the county’s population was fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as of July 1, 62.2% of the county’s population has had at least one dose of the vaccine and 36,696 boosters have been administered, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

To search for vaccine locations available near you, visit www.vaccines.gov.